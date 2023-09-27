Companies / Retail & Consumer

H&M blames warm weather for sales slide

But, ‘if the sales at your competitor go up 4% with the same weather, that tells you something’, one analyst says

27 September 2023 - 13:07
by Anna Ringstrom and Helen Reid
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Stockholm — H&M said unusually hot weather in many of its European markets had delayed the start of the autumn shopping season, sending sales lower in September, while cost cuts helped the fashion retailer's quarterly profit rise.

H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex, said that September sales would be down 10% year on year measured in local currencies. That compares with Inditex reporting sales between August 1 and September 11 that were up 14%.

The decline deals a blow to hopes that the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer is turning its performance around after lagging behind Inditex, as a cost-of-living crisis curbs shoppers’ spending.

“If the sales at your competitor basically go up by 14% with the same weather, that tells you something, to my mind,” said Vera Diehl, portfolio manager at Union Investment, which holds shares in both H&M and Inditex.

Operating profit in the June-August period, the Swedish group's third quarter, was 4.74-billion krona ($430.7m) against a year-earlier 902-million krona. Analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast a 4.72-billion krona profit.

The year-ago figure included a one-off cost of 2.1-billion krona for the group's exit from Russia, which also accounted for four percentage points of the 10% September sales decline, H&M said.

The company stuck to its goal of increasing operating margin to 10% by the end of 2024, and said its cost-cutting programme was continuing “at full speed”.

The margin target is “challenging but achievable”, Barclays analyst Nicolas Champ said, adding that it would, however, require some acceleration in top-line growth.

Earlier in September, H&M also said it had returned to JD.com, one of China's biggest e-commerce marketplaces, after a prolonged absence due to criticism over its stance on alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.

It returned to Alibaba’s Tmall e-commerce platform in 2022, but has not been available on JD.com since 2021.

H&M announced a share buyback programme starting on Wednesday, planning to buy back up to 3-billion krone of stock by March 31.

Reuters

