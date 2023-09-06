TFG says slowing sales will hit interim earnings
Retailer says all of its markets are affected by higher interest rates that are damping consumer sentiment
06 September 2023 - 12:24
TFG, the owner of brands such as Markham, Foschini, Sportscene, Jet, and Sterns, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September will drop as much as 25% as a result of diminishing sales in all of its markets.
TFG owns a clothing business in Australia and women’s formalwear retailers in the UK, including Phase Eight, Whistle, and Hobbs...
