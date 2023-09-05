Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht on retailer’s sales boom

Business Day TV talks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

05 September 2023 - 21:11
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shoprite has weathered challenging trading conditions. During the annual period the retailer delivered a near 17% jump in sale of merchandise, which translated into a 9.6% increase in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV discusses the annual performance with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

