Shoprite gains ‘record’ market share
Retailer’s customers spend R26bn more in year ended July than year before
05 September 2023 - 10:32
SA’s largest grocery retailer Shoprite said on Tuesday it gained “record market share” in the year ended July 2, suggesting that its tools to maintain dominance in lower income markets and attract spending from middle-to-high end consumers were effective.
Its customers spent R26bn more year on year in core supermarket and LiquorShop businesses in SA, which the retailer said equated to a 1.4% increase in market share. ..
