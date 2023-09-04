China’s Moutai and Luckin launch alcohol-tinged latte for young consumers

Beijing — Kweichow Moutai and coffee brand Luckin Coffee on Monday launched in China a latte advertised as containing the fiery Chinese spirit baijiu, as the Chinese luxury liquor-maker aims to pull in younger consumers.
The ¥38 ($5.23) “sauce-flavoured latte”, which Luckin discounted to ¥19 on the first day of sales, was one of the most discussed topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo, with several users saying they have placed orders.
Moutai, known as the national liquor of China, is a potent, colourless spirit that is usually served at banquets in China, and drinkers say that the flavour and aroma of Kweichow Moutai’s version are similar to soy sauce. The companies said the latte alcohol content is lower than 0.5% of its volume.
The launch comes amid a slowing economy and as Kweichow Moutai, whose alcohol sells at an average market guide price of ¥1,499, has been looking for ways to be more accessible and pull in a new generation of users. The company, based in China’s southwestern Guizhou province, also launched a baijiu-infused ice cream last year.
Chinese social media users posted videos of themselves picking up cups of the drink and being told by sales staff that they should not drive after drinking it. By Monday afternoon in Beijing and Shanghai, Luckin’s app showed that the drink has sold out at several stores.
Independent food industry analyst Zhu Danpeng said the collaboration is likely to benefit both brands.
“Moutai and Luckin are the leading enterprises in the domestic liquor and coffee sectors, respectively,” Zhu said. “On the one hand, Moutai accelerates its brand rejuvenation through co-operation with Luckin and on the other hand, for Luckin, its co-operation with Moutai also helps to improve its comprehensive strength and brand tone in the coffee industry.”
Luckin has been aggressively expanding its store portfolio in China after surviving an accounting fraud scandal in 2020 that forced it to withdraw from the Nasdaq exchange and brought it to the brink of collapse.
China’s Moutai and Luckin launch alcohol-tinged latte for young consumers
The launch comes amid a slowing economy and as the drinks-maker has been looking for ways to lure a new generation of users
Beijing — Kweichow Moutai and coffee brand Luckin Coffee on Monday launched in China a latte advertised as containing the fiery Chinese spirit baijiu, as the Chinese luxury liquor-maker aims to pull in younger consumers.
The ¥38 ($5.23) “sauce-flavoured latte”, which Luckin discounted to ¥19 on the first day of sales, was one of the most discussed topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo, with several users saying they have placed orders.
Moutai, known as the national liquor of China, is a potent, colourless spirit that is usually served at banquets in China, and drinkers say that the flavour and aroma of Kweichow Moutai’s version are similar to soy sauce. The companies said the latte alcohol content is lower than 0.5% of its volume.
The launch comes amid a slowing economy and as Kweichow Moutai, whose alcohol sells at an average market guide price of ¥1,499, has been looking for ways to be more accessible and pull in a new generation of users. The company, based in China’s southwestern Guizhou province, also launched a baijiu-infused ice cream last year.
Chinese social media users posted videos of themselves picking up cups of the drink and being told by sales staff that they should not drive after drinking it. By Monday afternoon in Beijing and Shanghai, Luckin’s app showed that the drink has sold out at several stores.
Independent food industry analyst Zhu Danpeng said the collaboration is likely to benefit both brands.
“Moutai and Luckin are the leading enterprises in the domestic liquor and coffee sectors, respectively,” Zhu said. “On the one hand, Moutai accelerates its brand rejuvenation through co-operation with Luckin and on the other hand, for Luckin, its co-operation with Moutai also helps to improve its comprehensive strength and brand tone in the coffee industry.”
Luckin has been aggressively expanding its store portfolio in China after surviving an accounting fraud scandal in 2020 that forced it to withdraw from the Nasdaq exchange and brought it to the brink of collapse.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Q&A: Tolokazi CEO Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela on beer and local recipes
FATSANI BANDA: System of taxing liquor calls for an urgent review
Cancer warning labels on alcohol in Ireland causes uproar in other countries
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.