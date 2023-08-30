Companies / Retail & Consumer

David Jones sale boosts Woolworths’ profit

The retailer reports improved results in fashion business and highest operating margin of a food retailer in SA

30 August 2023 - 08:42 Katharine Child

Retailer Woolworths’ profit before tax in its 2023 year rose almost a third as it sold David Jones, reported improved results in its fashion business and the highest operating margin of a food retailer in SA.

This was even as load-shedding cut into margins...

