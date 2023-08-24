Ikea UK likely to open Oxford Street shop only in a year’s time

An Ikea store stands in Brooklyn on April 20 2023 in New York City. File picture: GETTY IMAGES/SPENCER PLATT.
London — Swedish furniture giant IKEA has delayed the opening of its store on Oxford Street in central London, saying it is taking longer than expected to make the building more energy-efficient by installing heat pumps and double glazing.
Ingka Investments, which owns the store, said it was expected to open by this time in 2024, having initially predicted an opening by the end of 2023 on the iconic shopping street.
Retrofitting draughty Victorian houses and buildings to make them more energy efficient is a challenge for Britain as it seeks to curb carbon emissions, and the government has rolled out subsidies to homeowners and businesses to help absorb the cost.
“When refurbishing this over 100-year-old historic landmark, it’s important for us, as an investor, to treat the building with care and to preserve its characteristics and atmosphere,” Ingka Investments MD Peter van der Poel said.
“At the same time, we want to upgrade it to today’s standards,” he added.
Ingka said the building would be powered by renewable energy, and it was removing gas-fired boilers and replacing them with air-source heat pumps.
Ikea, known for its huge warehouse stores in suburban locations, has changed its strategy in recent years and has opened several smaller, city-centre shops.
It opened a shop in downtown San Francisco on Wednesday, a week after opening in central Copenhagen. Oxford Street will be Ikea’s second location in central London after its Hammersmith shop, which opened in 2022.
The Ikea shop will span the ground floor and two basement floors of the building at 214 Oxford Street, previously the site of TopShop’s flagship store. The four top floors will be dedicated to office space, Ikea UK said in a media release.
Reuters
