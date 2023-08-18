Libstar expects interim results to disappoint again
The group says the September 2022 fire and resultant shutdown of its Shongweni mushroom plant meant it produced fewer mushrooms
18 August 2023 - 14:54
Food producer Libstar, whose brands include Lancewood and Denny, says it expects interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) to plummet by as much as 60% due to lower exports, declining volumes locally and the fact it stopped selling certain soaps in its unprofitable household cleaning line.
The company said in a trading statement for the six months to end-June on Friday that the September 2022 fire and resultant shutdown of its Shongweni mushroom plant, believed to be arson linked to a strike, meant it produced fewer mushrooms overall, leading to lower sales...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.