Spar to hold vote on what to pay nonexecutive directors
The nonexecutive directors, which include Shirley Zinn and Pedro da Silva, have not been paid since March 1
10 August 2023 - 15:22
Spar will hold a special general meeting in early September for shareholders to vote on directors’ pay after the February AGM vote on remuneration failed to pass, leaving directors earning nothing.
It is highly unusual for the pay votes on directors’ fees not to reach the required majority and for directors to work for free. ..
