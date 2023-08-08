Premier Foods announces changing of the guard
Iaan van Heerden takes over the chair from Corrie Roodt, while economist Wandile Sihlobo will head the social and ethics committee
08 August 2023 - 11:48
Food producer Premier Group, which owns brands such as Blue Ribbon bread, Iwisa maize and Snowflake flour, has announced Iaan van Heerden will take over the chair from long-serving Corrie Roodt, who steps down at the end of the month.
The group, which relisted on the local bourse in May after a 20-year hiatus and is worth just under R8bn on the JSE, also said agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo will chair its social and ethics committee. Harish Ramsumer will lead the audit and risk committee, and Jonathan Matthews will chair the remuneration and nomination committee...
