Spur expects annual profit to soar as sales rise
Its business model continues to show resilience despite tough economic conditions, the group says
07 August 2023 - 10:11
Restaurant group Spur Corporation has flagged a surge in annual profit as total restaurant sales jumped almost a quarter.
The company said in an update for its year to end-June that headline earnings per share, a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, are expected to soar about four-fifths year on year to 256.70c-263.91c per share and earnings per share by the same margin to 256.91c-264.12c...
