Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius of Sinayo Securities
Post-World War 2 developments must be emulated to lift our communities
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) boss Teboho Maruping wants people who defrauded the fund of millions through the Covid-19 temporary employee relief scheme (Ters) to be given longer jail time.
The convention is due to kickstart negotiations among parties, including the DA, FF Plus, IFP and ActionSA
Lender well on the way to planned listing in 2025 as ith the purchase of Grindrod Bank adds diversity, scale and sustainability
TransUnion’s SA Consumer Credit Index falls to lowest on record as individuals’ debt continues to deteriorate
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Eshmael Mpabanga, senior manager within the financial services practice at Accenture Africa
The move cements a policy shift in the government’s approach to the environment
Coach believes PSL rivals are stronger and can run the Brazilians closer this time
By 2025 artificial intelligence will sell cars as effectively as a human, says Phyron
Pick n Pay is grappling with plummeting market share and strategy woes, and it is set to post its first half-year loss.
Some investors and retailers believe that its situation is linked to the retail company’s neglect of customer experience, as well as family ties in executive management decisions.
Business Day TV spoke with Giulietta Talevi for more insight.
WATCH: What went wrong for Pick n Pay?
Business Day TV speaks to Money Editor at Financial Mail, Giulietta Talevi
