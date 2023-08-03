Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: What went wrong for Pick n Pay?

Business Day TV speaks to Money Editor at Financial Mail, Giulietta Talevi

03 August 2023 - 16:15
Pick n Pay at Rosebank in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Pick n Pay is grappling with plummeting market share and strategy woes, and it is set to post its first half-year loss.

Some investors and retailers believe that its situation is linked to the retail company’s neglect of  customer experience, as well as family ties in executive management decisions.

Business Day TV spoke with Giulietta Talevi for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

