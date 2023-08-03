Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Tiger Brands expands footprint in informal sector

Business Day TV speaks to head of route-to-market manager at Tiger Brands, Garth Fraser

03 August 2023 - 20:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tiger Brands has painted advertising on a spaza store to drive demand for its products. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tiger Brands has painted advertising on a spaza store to drive demand for its products. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tiger Brands is eyeing the spaza shop market.

The company has launched its route-to-market strategy that is aimed at increasing the marketing and supply of its products in the lower end of the market.

Business Day TV unpacked the strategy in greater detail with the route-to-market manager at Tiger Brands, Garth Fraser.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
GSK to exit Nigeria after more than 50 years
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Sappi slams Transnet for local operational woes
Companies / Industrials
3.
Mondi’s interim profit slumps amid weak demand
Companies / Industrials
4.
Shaftesbury records surge in London demand
Companies / Property
5.
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong not worried by higher debt ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.