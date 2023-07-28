Woolworths keeps food prices slightly lower
Blackouts resulted in increased food waste and a higher overall cost of doing business
28 July 2023 - 14:36
Retailer Woolworths is selling slightly less food in existing stores than last year and chose to keep prices below in-store and SA inflation at just over 8%, when it faced cost increases of almost 10%.
Woolworths released a 52-week update to June 25, but said the results were not comparable with the previous year as it sold Australian department store David Jones earlier in 2023. ..
