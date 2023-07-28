Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar names Angelo Swartz its new CEO

Previous CEO Brett Botten stepped down in January after the retail group made headlines over what appeared to be questionable accounting

28 July 2023 - 11:11 Nico Gous and Katharine Child
New Spar CEO Angelo Swartz. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Spar has announced the appointment of Angelo Swartz as its new group CEO, effective from the start of October, and named its new COO as the retail group hopes to put its recent controversy behind it.

Swartz, who has been at the company for more than 16 years, has been promoted from his current role as the divisional MD of KwaZulu-Natal, Spar’s second-largest division in Southern Africa.

Before joining the company, valued at about R21.1bn on the JSE, he worked at high-end food and clothes retailer Woolworths​.​

The retail group also announced that Megan Pydigadu would become the group COO from the start of November. She is a chartered accountant who started her career at Deloitte SA and also previously worked at diamond group De Beers, vehicle-tracking company MiX Telematics and IT group EOH.

Current acting group CEO Mike Bosman will return to his position as independent nonexecutive chair of the board.

In late 2022, the Spar made headlines over what appeared to be questionable accounting and a highly publicised fallout with former black franchisees leading to CEO Brett Botten stepping down in January.

A leaked investigative report by law firm Harris Nupen Molebatsi showed that a group of black retailers accused Spar of unfair treatment. The investigation concluded that stores were sold to black retailers based on inflated valuations, with many stores later failing financially.

However, the report also dismissed allegations of unfair treatment, finding in favour of Spar many times.

Botten headed the South Rand division in 2018 when many of the contested incidents took place. Outsider Bosman became executive chair in December and held the role of CEO while the group searched for a replacement for Botten.

The group initially said it would take only three months to find a CEO.

Former board chair Graham O’Connor retired from the group at the end of the AGM on February 14.

Business Day and the Financial Mail reported on growing governance concerns swirling around the group. The Financial Mail reported at length on Spar’s legal battles and raised questions about the independence of O’Connor, because he was also a former CEO. The King IV Code suggests a three-year break between holding the position of CEO and then being appointed as chair.

O’Connor and his direct family members did business worth more than R250m with the group in 2022, according to the company’s annual report.

In December, O’Connor stepped down, with the company saying at the time that it was due to governance questions regarding the group.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Spar names Angelo Swartz its new CEO
