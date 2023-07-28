Richemont buys majority stake in Italian shoe maker
Gianvito Rossi, founder, CEO and creative director of the brand, will retain a stake in the company
28 July 2023 - 12:51
Luxury goods firm Richemont, chaired by billionaire Johann Rupert, has acquired a controlling stake in Gianvito Rossi, a luxury Italian shoemaking firm, in a private transaction.
Gianvito Rossi, founder, CEO and creative director of the brand, will retain a stake in the company to develop it in partnership with Richemont...
