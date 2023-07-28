Hermes reports strong growth despite global slowdown

Paris — Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes accelerated in the second quarter, showing the resilience of global demand for the group’s high-end leather goods despite a clouded economic backdrop.
Group sales for the three months to the end of June came to €3.32bn, up 27.5% at constant exchange rates, above a Visible Alpha consensus for a 22% gain, with double-digit growth in all regions.
Hermes’ results come as luxury stocks have come under pressure due to uncertainty over the pace of China’s post-pandemic recovery, while a months-long spending frenzy in the US market cools amid rising inflation.
Lacklustre economic figures for China and more cautious outlooks from Cartier-owner Richemont and industry bellwether LVMH have pushed down shares of luxury companies down in recent days.
But Hermes, which targets wealthier consumers with handbags such as the coveted $10,000 plus Birkin model, and is known for weathering economic turbulence better than rivals, saw strong growth across regions.
“We’ve seen no interruption in [growth] trends,” Hermes executive chair Axel Dumas told journalists.
“In difficult times there is what you call a flight to quality and we have benefited,” added Dumas.
Recurring operating income for the first half was €2.96bn, up 28%, while margins climbed to 44%, compared to 42% in the first half of last year. “Strong print across the board,” said Exane BNP Paribas, citing fast sales growth and consensus-beating margins.
Analysts said the results showed the strength of Hermes’ business model, which entails careful management of production and stocks.
Hermes shares traded up 3.3% in early morning trading, while rival Kering was up 1% and LVMH was down 0.5%.
