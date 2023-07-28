Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hermes reports strong growth despite global slowdown

Group sales for the three months to end-June rise 27.5% amid pressure on luxury stocks

28 July 2023 - 11:03 Mimosa Spencer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes accelerated in the second quarter, showing the resilience of global demand for the group’s high-end leather goods despite a clouded economic backdrop.

Group sales for the three months to the end of June came to €3.32bn, up 27.5% at constant exchange rates, above a Visible Alpha consensus for a 22% gain, with double-digit growth in all regions.

Hermes’ results come as luxury stocks have come under pressure due to uncertainty over the pace of China’s post-pandemic recovery, while a months-long spending frenzy in the US market cools amid rising inflation.

Lacklustre economic figures for China and more cautious outlooks from Cartier-owner Richemont and industry bellwether LVMH have pushed down shares of luxury companies down in recent days.

But Hermes, which targets wealthier consumers with handbags such as the coveted $10,000 plus Birkin model, and is known for weathering economic turbulence better than rivals, saw strong growth across regions.

“We’ve seen no interruption in [growth] trends,” Hermes executive chair Axel Dumas told journalists.

“In difficult times there is what you call a flight to quality and we have benefited,” added Dumas.

Recurring operating income for the first half was €2.96bn, up 28%, while margins climbed to 44%, compared to 42% in the first half of last year. “Strong print across the board,” said Exane BNP Paribas, citing fast sales growth and consensus-beating margins.

Analysts said the results showed the strength of Hermes’ business model, which entails careful management of production and stocks.

Hermes shares traded up 3.3% in early morning trading, while rival Kering was up 1% and LVMH was down 0.5%.

Reuters

When the going gets tough, the tough go second-hand

Used designer handbags go for as much as R250,000 in a store at the V&A Waterfront
Companies
2 months ago

ANDREA FELSTED: Gucci lags LVMH and Hermes in luxury Chinese market

Kering will have to revitalise Gucci once more to participate in China’s renewed love of luxury
Opinion
3 months ago

LVMH’s market value passes $500bn

The luxury goods group is benefiting from booming sales in China and a strengthening euro
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Woes aplenty for ArcelorMittal
Companies / Industrials
2.
Spur aims for a caffeine spike with its 60% stake ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Amplats FD Craig Miller appointed CEO
Companies / Mining
4.
Liberty makes buyout offer to Liberty Two Degrees ...
Companies / Property
5.
Dis-Chem wins first leg of rental legal battle
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Luxury sector hits speed bumps in China and US

World / Asia

CHRIS GILMOUR: Sales of high-end luxury goods boom amid downturn

Opinion / Columnists

Burberry fashions strong fourth-quarter sales

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.