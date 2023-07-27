Spur buys 60% stake in Doppio Zero
The deal will allow Spur to expand Doppio across SA and improve its coffee and bakery capabilities, Spur says
27 July 2023 - 10:30
Spur is buying a 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero, which includes 37 franchised and company-owned restaurants and a bakery and central supply business.
The deal price was not disclosed. Doppio also owns Piza e Vino Italian restaurants and fine-dining Indian restaurant Modern Tailors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.