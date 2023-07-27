Dis-Chem wins first leg of rental legal battle
The case is between the retailer and the former owners of the Dainfern Square Shopping Centre in Fourways, Johannesburg
27 July 2023 - 19:21
Dis-Chem has won a case at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which ruled that arbitration is the right way to determine a dispute over R4.1m in turnover-based rent the pharmacy group believes it paid in error.
The case is between the retailer and the former owners of the Dainfern Square Shopping Centre in Fourways, Johannesburg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.