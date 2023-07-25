Shoprite notes jump in sales as discount offerings pay off
SA’s largest retailer reported sales grew close to one-fifth in the 52 weeks to July 2
25 July 2023 - 09:36
The sales of retailer Shoprite, which owns Checkers and Usave stores, jumped nearly one-fifth as the group’s discount offerings and value for customers paid off in tough economic times.
The company, valued about R143.6bn on the JSE, said in the update for the 52 weeks to July 2 that total sales rose 16.9% to about R215bn, beating its internal selling price inflation of 10.1%, meaning greater volumes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now