Pick n Pay profits pummeled by power cuts
Challenged by load-shedding costs and price-sensitive consumers, the retail giant foresees a 20% plunge in interim profits
19 July 2023 - 09:04
Retail group Pick n Pay reported a contraction in like-for-like sales volumes in SA in the first four months of its new financial year and warned that its interim profit will be down by one-fifth.
The company, valued at about R18.9bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement for the 20 weeks from February 27-July 16 that the sales of Pick n Pay were flat on a like-for-like basis year on year, while discount brand Boxer grew like-for-like sales by 3% and the total for SA was 0.9% like-for-like...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now