Indian court nixes Pernod bid for Delhi liquor sale licence
The liquor maker should approach an appellate government authority for renewal, ruling reads
18 July 2023 - 15:05 Tanvi Mehta and Arpan Chaturvedi
New Delhi — An Indian court on Tuesday rejected Pernod Ricard’s plea for renewal of its liquor sale licence in New Delhi, in the latest legal setback to the French giant’s efforts to restart sales in the city.
Pernod asked the court to push New Delhi city authorities to grant it a liquor sale licence, but the court on Tuesday said it will not get involved and Pernod should approach an appellate government authority in Delhi for renewal.
Delhi has refused to grant Pernod a liquor sale licence, citing investigations into wrongdoing, according to an April filing.
Delhi accuses Pernod of illegally making profits by giving false information to city authorities in 2021, and violating rules by financially supporting retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands. Pernod has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
India contributes 10% to Pernod group sales while the Delhi business accounts for 5%. But its brands, including Chivas Regal and Absolut vodka, have been unavailable in Delhi for about eight months.
CFO Helene de Tissot said earlier this year Pernod is “hopeful” it can obtain the licence.
