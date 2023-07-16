Primark trademarks in SA attached as supply agreement battle wages on
SA online retailer MyRunway wants court to enforce the multiyear agreement
16 July 2023 - 19:26
Trademarks belonging to UK retailer Primark have been attached by the sheriff of the court, a year after it finally got them back following a decade-long standoff with retailer Truworths.
Primark’s latest court battle is with the SA online retailer MyRunway who alleges it has stopped supplying it with stock in breach of a contract between the pair. MyRunway has asked the high court in Pretoria to enforce the multiyear agreement. The court has since attached the local trademarks, to give them jurisdiction over the case...
