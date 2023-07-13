Unilever pays R16m to settle anti-competition charges
Company also will increase purchases from local suppliers by R340m over four years and set up a supplier development fund
13 July 2023 - 14:43
Unilever will pay a R16m penalty without admitting guilt after the Competition Commission accused the multinational consumer goods company of anticompetitive behaviour.
The settlement agreement is still to be approved by the Competition Tribunal, which acts like a court on competition matters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now