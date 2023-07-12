Shoprite buys time to phase out exclusive mall lease contracts
Retail giant now has until the end of 2026 to do away with its exclusive leases as the anchor tenant in malls
12 July 2023 - 19:17
SA’s biggest retailer Shoprite will now have until the end of 2026 to phase out anticompetitive exclusivity clauses it has with the shopping centres in which it operates — in line with that of rival Pick n Pay.
The Competition Tribunal on Wednesday ruled that there was merit to Shoprite’s complaint that the consent agreement with Pick n Pay — allowing it two more years to phase out its exclusive leases as the anchor tenant in malls — is unfair. ..
