Companies / Retail & Consumer

Amazon says in EU court challenge it’s being ‘unfairly singled out’

The online retailer is the first Big Tech company to challenge tough EU content rules

11 July 2023 - 21:26 Foo Yun Chee
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Brussels — Amazon is challenging its inclusion in a group of companies subject to tough EU online content rules, in a move that may prompt other tech giants to follow suit.

The challenge at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe’s second highest, is the first by a Big Tech company, and came two weeks after German online retailer Zalando sued the European Commission over the same issue.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into force last year, 19 platforms and search engines were labelled as very large online platforms (VLOP) as they have more than 45-million users.

A VLOP designation requires companies to do more to tackle illegal online content, undertake risk management, conduct external and independent auditing and share data with authorities and researchers.

Amazon said it is not the largest retailer in any of the EU countries where it operates and bigger rivals in these countries have not been designated as VLOPs and asked the General Court to annul its designation.

“Amazon doesn’t fit this description of a 'Very Large Online Platform’ under the DSA and therefore should not be designated as such,” an Amazon spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“If the VLOP designation were to be applied to Amazon and not to other large retailers across the EU, Amazon would be unfairly singled out and forced to meet onerous administrative obligations that don’t benefit EU consumers.”

The EU executive said it took note of Amazon’s challenge and would defend its position in court.

“The scope of the DSA is very clear and is defined to cover all platforms that expose their users to content, including the sale of products or services, which can be illegal,” a commission spokesperson said.

“For marketplaces as for social networks, very wide user reach increases the risks and the platforms’ responsibilities to address them,” they added.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Sasol to be prosecuted over gas price gouging for ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Ninety One and Standard Bank CEOs named in World ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
IHS fight with investors heats up as Wendel sues ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
PwC says 63% of Habib Overseas Bank depositors ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: Postbank set to lose R3.5bn as Post Office ...
Companies

Related Articles

Amazon lures ‘Prime Day’ shoppers with huge discounts

Companies / Retail & Consumer

EU approves data transfer pact with the US despite privacy row

World / Europe

Alphabet’s loses its mass appeal of a year ago

News

Apple on verge of becoming first company with $3-trillion valuation

News

Amazon forecast to outshine Walmart in beauty market

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.