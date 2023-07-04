Billionaires vie for chance to save French supermarket chain
Casino’s share price leaps on news of two cash injection proposals
04 July 2023 - 16:53 Dominique Vidalon and Mathieu Rosemain
A logo of French retailer Casino is pictured outside a Casino supermarket in Nantes, France. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
Paris — The rescue of cash-strapped French supermarket chain Casino is triggering a billionaires’ contest pitting French telecom maverick Xavier Niel against Czech energy tycoon Daniel Kretinsky in two rival investment proposals.
The share price of the group based in Saint-Etienne, France, rose sharply after it said on Tuesday it received two cash injection offers. It said it would make the main terms of the proposals public after meeting creditors when markets close on July 5.
The stock was up more than 16% at 8.41am GMT, when Casino asked Euronext to suspend trade in the shares pending publication of a statement by the company, the stock exchange operator said in a filing.
One offer is from EP Global Commerce, Kretinsky’s investment vehicle, supported by a third billionaire, Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, via his holding company Fimalac.
Casino did not give details of the bid led by Kretinsky, but an informed source said it includes a €1.35bn investment in new equity, from which €900m will be provided by Kretinsky and Fimalac.
The remaining €450m of new equity will be provided by Casino’s creditors, the source said. The investment plan includes a proposal to convert €500m in debt into shares, the source said.
The other proposal is from 3F, led by Niel, investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and businessman Moez-Alexandre Zouari; 3F said it will invest €900m in the group.
A source close to 3F said that €900m in new equity will be divided between the trio of investors (€300m) and secured creditors (€600m).
Verge of bankruptcy
The 3F-led plan is for nonsecured creditors to supply an additional €600m, lifting the total of new equity to €1.5bn.
Casino declined to comment on terms of the equity investment plans. A spokesperson for Fimalac was not available immediately for comment.
Casino, led by veteran entrepreneur Jean-Charles Naouri, is paying the price for years of debt-fuelled deals that after recent losses in market share and revenue drops have put it on the verge of bankruptcy.
Compelled to speed up asset sales as it continues to bleed cash, it started talks in June with holders of its €6.4bn ($7bn) debt.
A debt restructuring became unavoidable as the sixth-largest French retailer continues to burn cash and faces €3bn of debt maturing in 2024 and 2025.
Casino said it will present the equity proposals to the board later, and then to a creditors’ meeting on July 5.
Casino’s share price plunged as much as 20% on Monday to a record low after it said it would ask the commercial court for a grace period to avoid default, after some creditors refused requests not to charge interest and other fees during the conciliation period.
