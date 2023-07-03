Companies / Retail & Consumer

How Tiger Brands was fleeced for millions

The fraud by a former manager went undetected for six years, costing the group more than R120m

BL Premium
03 July 2023 - 05:00

A company with just two cars — a pickup truck and a sedan — swindled Tiger Brands of more than R120m in a span of six years without providing the logistics services it purported to be supplying — that is because no such a contract between it and the food producer existed.

Business Day understands that the mastermind behind the fraud is Gonaseelan Govender, a former senior manager in the finance department at Tiger Brands. He used Jocatus Transport, a company linked to him and his associate Savithree Samuel, as a front for the fraud...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.