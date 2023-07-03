Conditions appear ripe for the bullion to extend its bounce from the $1,900 area, analyst says
A company with just two cars — a pickup truck and a sedan — swindled Tiger Brands of more than R120m in a span of six years without providing the logistics services it purported to be supplying — that is because no such a contract between it and the food producer existed.
Business Day understands that the mastermind behind the fraud is Gonaseelan Govender, a former senior manager in the finance department at Tiger Brands. He used Jocatus Transport, a company linked to him and his associate Savithree Samuel, as a front for the fraud...
How Tiger Brands was fleeced for millions
The fraud by a former manager went undetected for six years, costing the group more than R120m
