Mr Price CEO’s pay takes R45m knock after failing to meet targets

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
The staged ‘mutiny’ is a way for the two blood-thirsty bandits to get an offramp in a war they are losing - and blame others
Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has made an urgent application to the Pretoria high court which will be heard on Tuesday.
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
The long-term incentives will not vest due to the company having not met financial objectives
The slowdown in credit demand is mainly driven by an easing in both household and corporate lending growth
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
The US has been in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic for years, with almost 80,000 deaths reported from use of opioids in 2022 alone
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
It's a limited-edition pony that flexes V8 biceps in style
Mr Price CEO Mark Blair’s total remuneration for the year ended April took a R45m knock, after the group failed to meet its financial objectives in the year under review.
The retail group’s 2023 annual report released on Friday shows that Blair’s total remuneration in the year came in at R10.6m against the R56.5m put forward in 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mr Price CEO’s pay takes R45m knock after failing to meet targets
The long-term incentives will not vest due to the company having not met financial objectives
Mr Price CEO Mark Blair’s total remuneration for the year ended April took a R45m knock, after the group failed to meet its financial objectives in the year under review.
The retail group’s 2023 annual report released on Friday shows that Blair’s total remuneration in the year came in at R10.6m against the R56.5m put forward in 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.