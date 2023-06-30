Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price CEO’s pay takes R45m knock after failing to meet targets

The long-term incentives will not vest due to the company having not met financial objectives

BL Premium
30 June 2023 - 14:54

Mr Price CEO Mark Blair’s total remuneration for the year ended April took a R45m knock, after the group failed to meet its financial objectives in the year under review.

The retail group’s 2023 annual report released on Friday shows that Blair’s total remuneration in the year came in at R10.6m against the R56.5m put forward in 2022...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.