Pick n Pay ups its red meat game with latest acquisition

Retail group Pick n Pay has bought Western Cape-based abattoir and meat processing and packaging company Tomis for R340m in a move expected to expand its red meat offering.
The group, whose stock is down 32% year to date said the transaction will enhance its fresh meat offer to customers.
“Tomis’ key assets include a 15,000m2 under-roof lamb feedlot, lamb and beef abattoirs, and a meat packaging plant situated on a 140ha farm. Tomis has approximately 320 employees and recorded sales of R720m for their 2022 financial year,” it said.
“It operates under the highest animal welfare, food hygiene, ethical, and environmental standards. Tomis owns the ‘TOMIS’ and ‘Roam Free’ trademarks, which are being acquired as part of the transaction.”
Pick n Pay said the transaction fee will split into an upfront cash consideration of R323m, while the remaining R17m will be payable on the third anniversary of the transaction.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.
Pick n Pay said the deal has several benefits to the group, including access to higher-quality and consistent red meat offering. “Other benefits are sales growth opportunities, with the potential to supply Pick n Pay franchisees, Boxer, and other retailers and wholesalers.”
Earlier in June Pick n Pay called off plans to buy 60% of a new distribution centre at Eastport in Gauteng as the JSE-listed retailer takes a more prudent approach to capital investment amid a sluggish economy. In May last year Pick n Pay told Business Day it had secured long-term funding at a competitive interest rate to fund the purchase.
Pick n Pay will now lease the property for 15 years as per the initial agreement, and on a triple net lease, which means it will pay all the running costs such as maintenance, security, rates and taxes.
In the year ended February 26, Pick n Pay’s net debt rose by R2.2bn to R3.7bn, while headline earnings per share were down 16.3%. It spent R522m on diesel to power backup generators, or about R430m when electricity initiatives are taken into account.
The group said load-shedding added significant costs to supply chain pressures, and food retailers were particularly affected by additional cost to keep food fresh.
With Denise Mhlanga
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
