Colgate scores victory in fight to protect its Protex packaging

The tit-for-tat between Colgate and Bliss has continued for four years.

26 June 2023 - 13:29 Kabelo Khumalo

Colgate-Palmolive SA has emerged victorious in its battle with rival Bliss Brands that saw the two companies slug it out before courts over the packaging of Bliss’s Securex soap, which Colgate claimed was similar to its Protex brand.

The Constitutional Court on Monday dismissed a leave to appeal by Bliss to review the decision by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) that it refrain from using packaging similar to that of Protex...

