Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys
Central banks must restore price stability as a shift to permanently high inflation would have enormous costs
‘We felt like we were beggars when it came to vaccine availability,’ SA’s president said at the New Global Financing Pact summit in France
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Taara project and Bharti Airtel target larger-scale deployment of the technology in India
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Some scientists say solutions like deflecting the sun’s rays to tackle climate change may have unforeseen effects
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
Colgate-Palmolive SA has emerged victorious in its battle with rival Bliss Brands that saw the two companies slug it out before courts over the packaging of Bliss’s Securex soap, which Colgate claimed was similar to its Protex brand.
The Constitutional Court on Monday dismissed a leave to appeal by Bliss to review the decision by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) that it refrain from using packaging similar to that of Protex...
Colgate scores victory in fight to protect its Protex packaging
The tit-for-tat between Colgate and Bliss has continued for four years.
