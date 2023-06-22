But the S&P 500 is heading for a third successive quarterly gain, thanks to mega-cap tech stocks that have benefited from growing interest in AI
Fashion retailer Mr Price reported lower annual profit and fewer like-for-like sales in its latest year-end results as interest-rate hikes dampened consumer spending and the impact of load-shedding cost it about R1bn in revenue.
The company, valued at about R35.9bn on the JSE, saw its net profit decrease 3.6% to R3.2bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, and diluted HEPS was 6% to 1,205.7c and 1,178.4c, respectively...
Mr Price reports decline in profit and like-for-like sales
Power cuts cost the clothing retailer about R1bn in sales and 318,000 trading hours
Fashion retailer Mr Price reported lower annual profit and fewer like-for-like sales in its latest year-end results as interest-rate hikes dampened consumer spending and the impact of load-shedding cost it about R1bn in revenue.
The company, valued at about R35.9bn on the JSE, saw its net profit decrease 3.6% to R3.2bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, and diluted HEPS was 6% to 1,205.7c and 1,178.4c, respectively...
