Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price reports decline in profit and like-for-like sales

Power cuts cost the clothing retailer about R1bn in sales and 318,000 trading hours

22 June 2023 - 08:56 Nico Gous

Fashion retailer Mr Price reported lower annual profit and fewer like-for-like sales in its latest year-end results as interest-rate hikes dampened consumer spending and the impact of load-shedding cost it about R1bn in revenue.

The company, valued at about R35.9bn on the JSE, saw its net profit decrease 3.6% to R3.2bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, and diluted HEPS was 6% to 1,205.7c and 1,178.4c, respectively...

