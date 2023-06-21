Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
Retailer Steinhoff will cease to exist in its current form, the company announced on Wednesday, as its restructuring process has been accepted by the Dutch courts. That took place on the same day it emerged that an arrest warrant had been issued for Marcus Jooste in Germany.
Bloomberg is reporting the Oldenburg court in Germany issued the warrant of arrest two weeks ago after the former Steinhoff CEO failed to show up for his trial in April. ..
The end of Steinhoff as we know it
