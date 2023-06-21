Companies / Retail & Consumer

The end of Steinhoff as we know it

Steinhoff’s restructuring process known as the WHOA allows it to avoid being forced into bankruptcy at the end of June

21 June 2023 - 16:40 Katharine Child

Retailer Steinhoff will cease to exist in its current form, the company announced on Wednesday, as its restructuring process has been accepted by the Dutch courts. That took place on the same day it emerged that an arrest warrant had been issued for Marcus Jooste in Germany.

Bloomberg is reporting the Oldenburg court in Germany issued the warrant of arrest two weeks ago after the former Steinhoff CEO failed to show up for his trial in April. ..

