Tax war between Lion Match and Sars flares up again

The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax

18 June 2023 - 17:58 Kabelo Khumalo

The Lion Match Company (TLMC), owner of Lion safety matches and other consumer brands, is not backing down in its multiyear fight with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over millions of rand in capital gains tax the agency says it owes to the fiscus.

The company told Business Day it will appeal against a recent ruling by the North Gauteng High Court that the tax agency is within its rights to issue an additional assessment on capital gains tax for a transaction 15 years ago...

