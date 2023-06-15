H&M upbeat despite slower second quarter sales

Gains after Wednesday’s plunge capped by the country’s weak economic outlook and higher interest rates
Organisations opposed a UK bill seeking to bar trophy imports are shooting into the dark, according to a new study
Justice & correctional services minister says the NPA did not botch paperwork after an UAE court denied the request
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Enabling legislative and fiscal environment is required for producers to adopt coal replacement strategies
Lidia Thorpe says she experienced sexual comments and was inappropriately propositioned
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
Stockholm — H&M reported weaker than expected second quarter sales on Thursday as chilly weather held back demand in key markets, though the Swedish clothes group said June had started well and its shares rose by 3% in early trading.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a year-on-year rise of 1% after H&M flagged in late March that cold weather was dampening demand for spring and summer styles.
“Sales in the second quarter were affected by unfavourable weather conditions compared to the corresponding period last year on several of the H&M group's large markets” H&M said.
Jefferies said in a note to clients that the update was a little less downbeat than feared, but it was still a clear lag compared to competitors, with cold weather in northern Europe a drag as well as H&M’s large US presence.
Zara owner Inditex, whose largest market is warmer Spain, has a smaller share of sales in northern Europe and the US and is also less affected by weather swings.
H&M said sales in June, the first month of its third quarter, had got off to a good start and Richard Chamberlain at Royal Bank of Canada said this period will be helped by warmer weather and a positive calendar impact.
Net sales at the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer after were up 6% to 57.6-billion krona ($5.36bn) against a forecast 7% rise.
H&M launched a savings drive in 2022 after a spike in costs which it has only partly been passing on to cash-strapped customers, and its sales growth has been lagging that of Inditex as well as online rivals such as the fast-expanding Shein.
Inditex, which has coped better than H&M in sluggish markets, last week said net sales in its quarter through April were up 13% and, in May, up 16%.
H&M’s unchanged local currency turnover is a slowdown from the previous quarter, as well as from 2022.
H&M, whose single-biggest market is Germany, is due to publish its full quarterly earnings report on June 29.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
H&M upbeat despite slower second quarter sales
Swedish clothing group says cold weather is dampening demand for spring and summer styles
Stockholm — H&M reported weaker than expected second quarter sales on Thursday as chilly weather held back demand in key markets, though the Swedish clothes group said June had started well and its shares rose by 3% in early trading.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a year-on-year rise of 1% after H&M flagged in late March that cold weather was dampening demand for spring and summer styles.
“Sales in the second quarter were affected by unfavourable weather conditions compared to the corresponding period last year on several of the H&M group's large markets” H&M said.
Jefferies said in a note to clients that the update was a little less downbeat than feared, but it was still a clear lag compared to competitors, with cold weather in northern Europe a drag as well as H&M’s large US presence.
Zara owner Inditex, whose largest market is warmer Spain, has a smaller share of sales in northern Europe and the US and is also less affected by weather swings.
H&M said sales in June, the first month of its third quarter, had got off to a good start and Richard Chamberlain at Royal Bank of Canada said this period will be helped by warmer weather and a positive calendar impact.
Net sales at the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer after were up 6% to 57.6-billion krona ($5.36bn) against a forecast 7% rise.
H&M launched a savings drive in 2022 after a spike in costs which it has only partly been passing on to cash-strapped customers, and its sales growth has been lagging that of Inditex as well as online rivals such as the fast-expanding Shein.
Inditex, which has coped better than H&M in sluggish markets, last week said net sales in its quarter through April were up 13% and, in May, up 16%.
H&M’s unchanged local currency turnover is a slowdown from the previous quarter, as well as from 2022.
H&M, whose single-biggest market is Germany, is due to publish its full quarterly earnings report on June 29.
Reuters
Marta Ortega shakes up Inditex and grows profits, despite sceptics
Zara founder races to invest his bounty before the tax man takes a chunk
Temu aims to take Shein’s fast-fashion crown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
How TFG’s big bet on making clothes at home is paying off
Zara-owner Inditex enjoys strong start to summer
H&M posts surprise profit as cost cutting yields results
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.