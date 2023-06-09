TFG reports profit fall as power cuts lead to R1.5bn fewer sales

Rising odds of the US Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates overshadows concerns of a market liquidity drain
Investment would lift the nation not only educationally, but also materially
Proposed legislation will target China and other countries with loose environmental rules
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
The empowered investment group says several of its portfolio companies are holding up despite SA’s tough conditions including power cuts
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
Florida governor Ron DeSantis and US Senator Tim Scott accuse justice department of political bias
Saudi Arabia tries to sportswash its human rights record by offering big bucks to top golfers and others not overly worried about people’s rights.
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
Clothing manufacturer and retailer TFG close to halved its final dividend as load-shedding cut the retail turnover of its largest segment by R1.5bn and it lost about 41 years in trading hours to power cuts, according to its latest annual results.
The company, valued at R30bn on the JSE, along with many other retailers, is spending more on diesel to run generators or installing alternative power sources to keep their lights on amid SA’s energy crisis and the faltering state-owned power utility Eskom...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TFG reports profit fall as power cuts lead to R1.5bn fewer sales
The clothing manufacturer and retailer says it lost about 41 years in trading hours to load-shedding in its 2023 financial year
Clothing manufacturer and retailer TFG close to halved its final dividend as load-shedding cut the retail turnover of its largest segment by R1.5bn and it lost about 41 years in trading hours to power cuts, according to its latest annual results.
The company, valued at R30bn on the JSE, along with many other retailers, is spending more on diesel to run generators or installing alternative power sources to keep their lights on amid SA’s energy crisis and the faltering state-owned power utility Eskom...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.