It is hard to see a catalyst that will drive up stocks in the short term, strategist Craig Pheiffer says
From polecat of the world to proudly South African the fall thereafter has been precipitous
Despite Presidential Climate Commission’s energy stance, Mantashe says his department will call for proposals
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
The conditions placed on Clicks include increasing the number of Sorbet stores owned by historically disadvantaged individuals
First-quarter GDP report is due on Tuesday after ‘shocking’ contraction in the previous quarter
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
Authorities tightened security for the 34th anniversary of the 1989 crackdown in the square
Champion, who took his first win at circuit in 2016 and triumphed last year, wings bonus point for fastest lap
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
Forty-five years after founding Dis-Chem and growing it into a group that employs more than 18,000 people, Ivan Saltzman says his proudest moment was taking the company public in 2016.
The group, worth about R20bn on the JSE, said this month that Saltzman would step down as CEO and be replaced by the group CFO Rui Morais...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ivan Saltzman: My career highlight was taking Dis-Chem public
Forty-five years after founding Dis-Chem and growing it into a group that employs more than 18,000 people, Ivan Saltzman says his proudest moment was taking the company public in 2016.
The group, worth about R20bn on the JSE, said this month that Saltzman would step down as CEO and be replaced by the group CFO Rui Morais...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.