Ivan Saltzman: My career highlight was taking Dis-Chem public

04 June 2023 - 16:02 Kabelo Khumalo

Forty-five years after founding Dis-Chem and growing it into a group that employs more than 18,000 people, Ivan Saltzman says his proudest moment was taking the company public in 2016.

The group, worth about R20bn on the JSE, said this month that Saltzman would step down as CEO and be replaced by the group CFO Rui Morais...

