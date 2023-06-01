Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff heads to court for restructuring approval

Proposal calls for extending a debt repayment deadline to June 2026 and placing the company in the care of a trust

01 June 2023 - 12:03 Katharine Child

Steinhoff has applied to the Dutch court for approval of its restructuring plan that would make it binding on all lenders and shareholders. 

Steinhoff intends to enter a restructuring process known as the WHOA (Court Confirmation of Extrajudicial Restructuring Plan/Wet Homologatie Onderhands Akkoord) to prevent being forced into bankruptcy in June and its assets sold in a fire sale...

