Steinhoff heads to court for restructuring approval

The rand remains under pressure with poor data from China adding pressure to commodity-linked currencies
Appointment of former minister to panel could compromise credibility of investigation
Grouping is open to admitting new members, including oil producing countries
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee has recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party
Proposal calls for extending a debt repayment deadline to June 2026 and placing the company in the care of a trust
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The sister of Kim Jong-un asserts her country’s right to space development and plans for a future military spy satellite launch, while tensions rise over regional stability
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Astonishing new book on watershed in how humans are brought to life
Steinhoff has applied to the Dutch court for approval of its restructuring plan that would make it binding on all lenders and shareholders.
Steinhoff intends to enter a restructuring process known as the WHOA (Court Confirmation of Extrajudicial Restructuring Plan/Wet Homologatie Onderhands Akkoord) to prevent being forced into bankruptcy in June and its assets sold in a fire sale...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Steinhoff heads to court for restructuring approval
Proposal calls for extending a debt repayment deadline to June 2026 and placing the company in the care of a trust
Steinhoff has applied to the Dutch court for approval of its restructuring plan that would make it binding on all lenders and shareholders.
Steinhoff intends to enter a restructuring process known as the WHOA (Court Confirmation of Extrajudicial Restructuring Plan/Wet Homologatie Onderhands Akkoord) to prevent being forced into bankruptcy in June and its assets sold in a fire sale...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.