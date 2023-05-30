Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor reports lower profit and warns of tough operating environment ahead

The low-cost retailer is focusing on its discount and value offerings amid high inflation, interest-rate hikes, greater unemployment and power cuts

30 May 2023 - 09:49 Nico Gous

Low-cost retailer Pepkor has warned that the operating and consumer environment will not “improve any time soon” as high inflation, interest-rate hikes, elevated unemployment and load-shedding hamper companies and consumers.

“Management’s focus remains on ensuring the group’s discount and value offerings meet changing customer needs,” the company, valued at R55.67bn on the JSE, said in its results for six months to end-March...

