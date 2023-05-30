Investors are concerned the US debt-ceiling is a compromise that could have negative consequences
But the road is long, with many a winding turn
The public interest in disclosure must outweigh the harm contemplated by the Tax Administration Act in keeping taxpayer information confidential
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
The insurance and investment group experienced lower new-business volumes
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
A few years ago, the young women, most from poor families, had never handled a rugby ball. Now the Zimbiru side is in a 15-team league
Splash out on a trip to see the greatest wildlife spectacle on the planet, while staying at these new lodges raising the bar for wilderness luxury in East Africa
Low-cost retailer Pepkor has warned that the operating and consumer environment will not “improve any time soon” as high inflation, interest-rate hikes, elevated unemployment and load-shedding hamper companies and consumers.
“Management’s focus remains on ensuring the group’s discount and value offerings meet changing customer needs,” the company, valued at R55.67bn on the JSE, said in its results for six months to end-March...
Pepkor reports lower profit and warns of tough operating environment ahead
The low-cost retailer is focusing on its discount and value offerings amid high inflation, interest-rate hikes, greater unemployment and power cuts
