Delivering same full-year income again will be a challenge, Tiger Brands says

Cost of load-shedding for food producer soars more than sixfold

30 May 2023 - 08:46 Nico Gous

Food producer and consumer goods company Tiger Brands has warned it will struggle to deliver the same full-year operating income at the end of its financial year if the tough operating conditions continue.

“Improving the performance of the groceries, bakeries and rice segments will be prioritised in the short-term. Nevertheless, should current operating conditions persist, maintaining full-year operating income in line with last year will be challenging,” the company, valued at R34.2bn on the JSE, said in its results for six months to end-March...

