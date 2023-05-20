Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Dis-Chem boasts double-digit rise in annual earnings

Business Day TV talks to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais

20 May 2023
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Retail pharmacy group Dis-Chem has posted a 7% increase in annual revenue and a 17.4% jump in headline earnings per share, despite a tough operating environment.

Business Day TV unpacked the results with the company’s CFO, Rui Morais.

