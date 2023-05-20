Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
In February, the UK’s 4 Day Week Campaign announced 56 of 61 firms that took part in a 6-month trial would continue with the experiment
It’s still unclear whether Ukraine’s president, who is scheduled to join the summit online on Sunday, will arrive in person in Hiroshima
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Business Day TV talks to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais
Ratings agency has previously highlighted the many headwinds the country faces including slow economic growth and reforms, and the electricity crisis
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day's Editor-at-Large, Hilary Joffe
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
Retail pharmacy group Dis-Chem has posted a 7% increase in annual revenue and a 17.4% jump in headline earnings per share, despite a tough operating environment. Business Day TV unpacked the results with the company’s CFO, Rui Morais.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Dis-Chem boasts double-digit rise in annual earnings
Business Day TV talks to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais
Retail pharmacy group Dis-Chem has posted a 7% increase in annual revenue and a 17.4% jump in headline earnings per share, despite a tough operating environment.
Business Day TV unpacked the results with the company’s CFO, Rui Morais.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.