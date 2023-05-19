Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dischem’s operating costs spike even as earnings grow

The pharmacy group warns that rising operational costs linked to load-shedding will affect its future earnings

19 May 2023 - 10:11 Katharine Child

Pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem saw double-digit headline earnings growth and upped its dividend, but rising operational costs grew at a faster rate than its revenue growth in its year to end-February. 

Excluding Covid-19 vaccines, its revenue growth increased 9%, with wholesale revenue from its medicine distribution business up 10.4% to R24.2bn...

