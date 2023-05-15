Companies / Retail & Consumer

New Dis-Chem CEO and his exec team set to own R750m of the group

Ivan Saltzman started the company with his wife Lynette in 1978

BL Premium
15 May 2023 - 09:33 Kabelo Khumalo and Nico Gous
UPDATED 15 May 2023 - 14:11

Dis-Chem’s incoming CEO, Rui Morais, and his executive team are in line to get R750m worth of the pharmacy group’s shares from the stake owned by the Saltzman family, who founded the company 45 years ago.

On Monday, the group announced that the family’s patriarch, Ivan Saltzman, would step down as CEO in June and hand over the reins to Morais, currently the group’s CFO...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.