Pick n Pay cuts dividend over blackouts and investment plan

Pick n Pay cut its latest annual dividend after weaker earnings and will lower its payout ratio as part of amendments to its dividend policy to account for SA’s energy crisis and the capital investment of the retail group’s Ekuseni plan.
The plan, launched in May 2022, has caused the grocery, clothing, liquor and general merchandise retailer to split its core Pick n Pay offering into two distinct brands, Pick n Pay and Pick n Pay QualiSave.
The group declared a final dividend of 140.30c in its results for the 52 weeks to February 26, bringing the total payout to 185.15c, down 16.3% year on year.
As part of the changes to its dividend policy, the company, valued at R20.3bn on the JSE, will lower the payout ratio from 76% to 56%-67%.
“The new policy will contribute towards the group having the necessary balance sheet flexibility to support the elevated capital expenditure required by the Ekuseni plan,” Pick n Pay said on Thursday.
“Looking forward, the group recognises that much work remains to be done to deliver the Ekuseni plan in terms of sustaining the momentum of our growth engines, rejuvenating Pick n Pay supermarkets, and optimising our cost base,” it added.
Many businesses have had to fork out more than before on diesel for store generators to keep the lights on during elevated load-shedding, which became particularly acute over the last year and what the group has previously called a “permanent new reality”.
For Pick n Pay, this resulted in spending R522m in total on diesel and a net amount of R430m considering electricity savings.
“Load-shedding has had a material impact on our result, particularly through massive increases in diesel costs,” Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone said. “It is going to be another tough year, but I have every confidence in our plan, and in the ability of our teams to deliver it.”
Last month the company said a decision to do away with more than 1,000 junior managers was unlikely to lead to as many retrenchments because most of them would be redeployed.
Chief business transformation officer David North told Business Day at the time that certain roles, including receiving managers and their service counterparts, were affected by the Section 189 legal process that deals with retrenchments.
In terms of financials, gross profit (revenue minus the cost of sales) grew 13.8% to R20.94bn.
Trading profit, earned from a company’s core business operations, rose 5.6% to R3.05bn.
Profit for the period decreased 3.7% to R1.17bn and headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, declined 1.3% to 259.25c.
With Luyolo Mkentane
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Pick n Pay cuts dividend over blackouts and investment plan
The retail group lowers payout ratio after a tough year amid ongoing load-shedding and the Ekuseni plan
