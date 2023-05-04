Companies / Retail & Consumer

Kenvue value skyrockets in $48bn market debut

Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health spin-off marks the biggest US IPO since 2021, revitalising the market with a 16% surge on its first day of trading

04 May 2023 - 21:07 Agency Staff
The company logo for Kenvue, Johnson & Johnson's consumer-health business, is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, May 4 2023. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
The company logo for Kenvue, Johnson & Johnson's consumer-health business, is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, May 4 2023. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health spin-off, Kenvue, rose 16% and fetched a valuation of about $48bn in its market debut on Thursday, marking the biggest US initial public offering (IPO) since 2021.

Shares of the Listerine mouthwash-maker debuted at $25.53 each, compared with their offer price of $22 apiece.

J&J sold 172.8-million shares of the business in an upsized offering to raise $3.8bn, and said it will continue to own a stake of about 91% in Kenvue.

Kenvue’s stellar debut comes as good news for hopefuls waiting for market conditions to improve before moving ahead with their listings in an IPO market that has largely been frozen over the past year due to stock-market volatility and economic uncertainty.

“Investors are very valuation sensitive now, and Kenvue is easier to pin a value on than, say, a tech unicorn. It has mature brands ... consumers should continue to buy these brands even in a recession,” Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, said.

Kenvue marks the largest offering to launch since EV-maker Rivian Automotive listed its shares on the Nasdaq in late 2021.

IPOs in the US, excluding special purpose acquisition companies (spacs), raised a record $154.07bn in 2021, which fell to $8.63bn last year as markets reeled under macroeconomic uncertainty, data from Dealogic showed.

US IPOs, excluding listings for spacs, are down about 22% to a total of just $2.35bn from the start of 2023 till May 3.

J&J shares fell marginally to $162 after Kenvue, whose products have long been the face of the company, debuted.

Kenvue’s listing comes a year after J&J’s British rival, GSK, also completed the spin-off of its consumer health business. Shares of the London-listed arm called Haleon have risen 9.4% from their closing price on debut day in July 2022. 

Reuters

