Diageo to get back its intellectual property from advertising agency

Twotone’s agreement with the drinks company soured just months after the contract was signed

24 April 2023 - 17:53 Kabelo Khumalo

Johnnie Walker owner Diageo SA has sought legal intervention to get its intellectual property back from advertising agency Twotone after it held it back over a payment dispute.

Diageo SA was established in 2015 but its brands have been popular across the country for more than a century. It is the SA arm of British multinational premium drinks giant Diageo, which also owns brands such as Tanqueray, Smirnoff 1818 and Gordon’s London Dry Gin...

