Spirits maker Halewood gags director over false SA brandy allegations

Judge says social posts come across as lacking research and reeking of xenophobia

10 April 2023 - 19:08 Kabelo Khumalo

Halewood International SA, the bottler and distributor of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, has muzzled a business person who had made serious allegations about its business practices — including accusing it of merely being a front.

Though unlisted, Halewood has JSE-listed investment company Sabvest Capital — via its 41% holding in empowerment group Masimong Beverage Holdings — as a big shareholder. Halewood was established in 1999 and has become one of the fastest-growing spirits companies in SA...

