Steinhoff share price plummets as shareholders set to lose all

Board agrees to restructuring under Dutch law that could see debt repayment dates extended for three years and shareholders getting nothing

29 March 2023 - 15:28 Katharine Child

Retail holding company Steinhoff’s share price tumbled as much 25% on Wednesday on news that the company will ask creditors to approve a restructuring plan that leaves shareholders with nothing.

The shares fell to as low as 20c from a previous close of 27c, but had pared the losses to 23c in afternoon trading...

