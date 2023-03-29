RCL Foods set to sell Vector Logistics for R1.25m

Investors’ fears that higher rates could push the economy into a recession are again top of mind
CEO Paul Cruickshank believes the sale is important in reshaping the company’s portfolio.
Food and logistics group RCL Foods has agreed to sell its frozen logistics operator Vector Logistics to local investment vehicle AP Moller Capital for R1.25m.
The effective date of the deal is July 3 and it will allow Vector Logistics — which generated just more than one-tenth of RCL Foods’ revenue in its latest interim results — to expand further afield to meet growing demand in Africa...
