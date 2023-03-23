Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
Does Heineken’s takeover of Distell improve Remgro’s chances in a second go at the Sub-Saharan beer market, after it came off second best to SAB in the 1970s? Business Day TV spoke to Marc Hasenfuss, editor-at-large of Financial Mail, for his analysis.
WATCH: Can Remgro storm SAB's castle in Sub-Saharan beer market?
Business Day TV speaks to Marc Hasenfuss, editor-at-large of Financial Mail
